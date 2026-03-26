DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A family is speaking out after a driver lost control of their vehicle and smashed into a parked car and then into the home’s carport late Tuesday night.

Homeowner Altagrace Jeanty’s safe haven in Deerfield Beach is now unlivable, with her enclosed carport in shambles and boarded up.

“She got very emotional, and I understand why, and this is her safe haven,” said Lina Telusnor, Jeanty’s daughter.

The crash destroyed the carport’s interior and left cracks in the walls of both the carport and the kitchen.

Jeanty said she was in her kitchen, right next to the carport, around 11 p.m., when she heard a loud boom.

“Because of the way the door is on the inside, she fell back, and she said when she fell back, she saw lights,” said Telusnor.

Jeanty told 7News that it sounded like a bomb hit.

In those first moments, Jeanty hadn’t realized that her home had been hit by a car.

Surveillance footage captured a car fitting the description of the vehicle involved in the crash, slowly driving by at roughly the same time, approaching a stop sign.

Moments later, the car crashed into the home.

“This car came in here like a missile,” said Telusnor.

The impact also destroyed the bumper of a parked car and destroyed the home’s mailbox.

The two people inside the car were not hurt.

Broward Sheriff’s Office investigators said that the driver hit the gas rather than the brake.

Jeanty, who has lived in her home for 35 years, no longer has homeowner’s insurance.

“It’s been paid off for 10 to 15 years now, and obviously in this economy that we’re in, and she’s elderly, she’s on a fixed income, so mom can’t just pick up and go build a new house somewhere,” said Telusnor.

Family and friends are grateful that Jeanty is OK and will have to figure out a way to restore her home.

According to BSO, the driver of the car was cited for failure to use due care.

Because of the lack of home insurance, the family has set up a GoFundMe to rebuild and recover.To donate, click here.

Copyright 2026 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.