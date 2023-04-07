FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - An out-of-control driver crashed into a South Florida business.

The car hit the Fitglow Beauty store near Northeast 13th Street and Seventh Avenue in Fort Lauderdale.

There were no injuries reported.

This is not the first time a vehicle has crashed into this beauty store.

Not too long ago, a pickup truck hit the same wall at the store.

