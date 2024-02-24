LAUDERDALE-BY-THE-SEA, FLA. (WSVN) - A community came together in Lauderdale-By-The-Sea for a touching tribute to a 7-year-old girl who lost her life after getting trapped in the sand.

Beachgoers could not have asked for a more beautiful Friday night.

There were clear skies, music and dancing, but this week was different for the town, and Mayor Chris Vincent acknowledged that.

“Before we begin, I’d like to lead us all in a moment of silence in the memory of 7-year-old Sloan Mattingly,” he said.

Tuesday afternoon, an avalanche of beach sand buried Sloan and her brother, 9-year-old Maddox, as dozens of beachgoers feverishly worked to free the children.

Sloan, who was visiting from Indiana with her family, did not survive. Maddox made it out OK.

Attendees at the event were staggered by the magnitude of the tragedy.

“We talk about it all the time. We’ve got little nieces that age; I cannot imagine,” said local resident Marylou Sandry.

“Just complete tragedy. I just feel so bad for that family,” said Mamie Reardon. who is visiting from Massachusetts.

“I know that hindsight is 20/20. We could all say what they should have done differently,” said Betsy Acrey, who is visiting from Wisconsin.

Some experts, however, say a lifeguard present could have made a difference.

Posted signs tell beachgoers there are no lifeguards on the stretch of beach where the accident took place, and that they’re swimming at their own risk.

Tom Gill, vice president the United States Lifesaving Association, said a lifeguard would have put a stop to anyone digging holes.

“Heartbroken for this family, and even more heartbroken knowing if we’d have lifeguards there, could they have prevented this tragedy? I would say 100% yes,” he said.

“We’re not the only beaches that currently don’t have lifeguards, but this is something that we will be looking at it,” said Vincent. “Anytime you take on things like that with public safety, you’re increasing your liability, and you’ve got to weigh all the points and all the factors on that.”

“I knew that the private beaches, or more private beaches by the resorts did not [have lifeguards], but I assumed the public beaches did,” said Gwen Martin, who is visiting from Wisconsin.

“As much as we spend on parking, where does that money go?” said Mike Acrey, who is visiting from Wisconsin.

But for one somber night, Vincent said, this community turned their thoughts toward the little girl who came to South Florida on vacation, and the family that had to return home without her.

“It was a tragic accident, and it happened here on our beaches, something that’s never happened before,” said the mayor. “Anybody is feeling what we’re all feeling. Our hearts are breaking.”

Lauderdale-By-The-Sea officials’ discussion on the possibility on lifeguards is set for Tuesday. Commissioners are also going to talk about the possibility of a permanent memorial dedicated to Sloan Mattingly.

