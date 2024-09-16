FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida organization banded together to honor an educator whose dedication for her students went above and beyond.

Jennifer Luechauer is a band director at James S. Rickards Middle School in Broward County.

“I was surprised and shocked, as obviously the recording will show,” Luechauer said. “Definitely thought that it was like an orange party. But this was such a surprise, I had no idea this was happening. Really something I’m going to remember for a long time.””

Those who know Luechauer said that when she’s not teaching her students in the classroom, she’s guiding them on the sidelines.

“We want to celebrate the educators who go above and beyond even when things aren’t necessarily ideal,” said Newton Sanon of the Orange Bowl Committee. “So, happy to celebrate Ms. Leuchauer today.”

Leuchauer began teaching at James S. Rickards Middle School in Broward County in 2021, just after the school experienced a partial roof collapse.

“I was told ‘if you get this job, you’re going to be starting not in a school, and not even at one single school, but you’ll be commuting to three different locations during the day, are you still willing’?” Ms. Luechauer said, “And I said, ‘Absolutely, because where there’s a will, there’s a way and we can make it happen’.”

At the time, staff and students had to be moved to makeshift classrooms and the children had no instruments to play, an important school supply for her.

“But the kids and I found a way to still get excited about eventually playing an instrument,” said Leuchauer. “That was eventually what was able to happen once we returned to these portables.”

Her resilience got her the recognition of the Orange Bowl committee. They chose her to be the college football playoff foundation’s Extra Yard for Teachers program, granting her $1,000 and a medal to thank her for her contributions in changing her students’ lives.

“Really what warms my heart is that I’ll get messages from them saying ‘Can you come to my football game? Can you see us play? Can you come to one of the rehearsals? I really want you there.’ That’s the part that makes this worth it.”

Extra Yard for Teachers is honoring educators across the country all week long. Their “Big Day for Teachers” is scheduled for Tuesday.

