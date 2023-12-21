HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are taking extra steps to help keep shoppers safe at a time in the holiday season when, they say, criminals go to crowded malls looking to turn the holiday cheer into a holiday scare.

As a way to combat thefts, Hollywood Police are doing their annual initiative, known as “Operation Reindeer,” where officers are sent out across busy shopping centers in the area to deter thieves.

The operation starts before the holidays and continues after them.

Police said thieves know last-minute shoppers can be easy targets, which is why they launched this program in an effort to keep the community safe.

“It is a time where we want to remind people, you know, there are certain things they can do to protect themselves during this time of year,” said a Hollywood Police Deanna Bettineschi.

Police have already made one successful arrest. Investigators said 21-year-old Rishon Louis was seen walking with a ski mask around the parking lot of the Target located at 3251 Hollywood Blvd.

Officials said Louis was watching a woman who was coming out of the store, so they pulled him over.

After some investigation, they found Louis to be a convicted felon, and police found a gun in his waistband. He is facing charges of loitering and lying to police, as well as a gun charge for carrying one as a convicted felon.

Louis is behind bars and is being held without bond.

To be safe this holiday season, police advise shoppers to keep their guard up as they buy gifts. They want shoppers to avoid leaving bags inside their car as they enter another store, and to drive to the parking area of their next store, even if it’s in the same parking lot, as a way to trick the thieves.

“Always look, be extra cautious, because you may think, ‘This will never happen to me,’ and it’s that time when you do let your guard down that something like that will happen,” said Bettineschi.

