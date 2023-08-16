FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Disabled veterans from across Florida gathered for the seventh annual lobster dive trip organized by Operation Outdoor Freedom, a program dedicated to providing veterans with outdoor and underwater experiences to alleviate the challenges they face due to combat-related issues.

The event took place in Fort Lauderdale, where veterans engaged in lobster hunting and formed a bond of friendship.

The veterans, some of whom have lost comrades over the years, found solace and connection in this shared experience.

“When I’m underwater, that’s my happy space. I’m calm and relaxed and I know it’s the same for all these guys too,” said Brian Bonhe, one of the participating veterans.

The dive was particularly significant as it was named after Marine Corps veteran Damon Zigler.

“That’s what the event was for, it was for guys like him,” said Alex Esteban, one of the participating veterans. “To keep him away from himself.”

The dive was also dedicated to John Tracy, who recently passed away and had been a strong supporter of the event.

“He started funding this event. So he funded every year for us,” said Bonhe.

For two days, the veterans immersed themselves in the ocean, focusing solely on diving and lobster hunting, providing a temporary escape from their daily struggles. The therapeutic value of being underwater and engaging in a challenging activity was apparent to participants.

“While they’re out here in the ocean, they can only do one thing, which is dive and hunt for lobster,” said Esteban. “They can’t think of anything else.”

Tony Quinn, another veteran, highlighted the importance of connecting with fellow veterans in a positive and productive setting.

“It’s stuff like this getting people out, active and doing new stuff,” said Quinn. “You’re not sitting at the VF pounding beers and listening to sob stories. I feel like that can get into a repetitive cycle.”

The event culminated with the veterans enjoying a meal at Quarterdeck in Fort Lauderdale, where their freshly caught lobsters were prepared.

The event underscored the importance of providing veterans with opportunities to engage in meaningful activities, reminding them that they are not alone in their challenges.

“I don’t like to be alone and if I’m not doing these kinds of events, I end up alone,” said Esteban.

Donations are integral to sustaining Operation Outdoor Freedom’s mission, ensuring that veterans continue to benefit from these therapeutic outdoor experiences.

Click here if you would like to support the program’s ongoing efforts.

