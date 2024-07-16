Operation Heat Shield V, a large-scale training exercise for coordinated terrorist attacks, is scheduled to take place this week across Broward County.

The exercise, planned to begin Wednesday afternoon into early Thursday morning, is hosted by the Broward Sheriff’s Office and involves law enforcement and fire rescue teams from Broward, Miami-Dade, and Palm Beach counties.

Initial scenarios will begin at Terminal 19 at Port Everglades, with additional exercises at other locations between 4 p.m. Wednesday and 6 a.m. Thursday.

Hundreds of people, including first responders and volunteers, will participate in the training, with 17 different federal, state and local agencies and partners participating.

Residents should expect increased police presence but should not be alarmed.

The full-scale event aims to improve emergency response and interagency cooperation.

