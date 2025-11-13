MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials were in South Florida to announce the results of a massive immigration sweep alongside their state partners.

Speaking with reporters at the ICE facility in Miramar, federal authorities on Thursday released the results of a 10-day sweep that started in late October and went into November.

Officials said ICE agents worked with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement on the operation that targeted registered sexual offenders. These were people who, authorities said, had already been convicted of a sexual crime, were registering with the state, had immigration issues and had been told to leave the country but had yet to do so.

Officials said they also targeted those who have criminal histories with drug charges, battery and even murder, describing them as the worst of the worst. These were people who have been convicted of violent crimes and also had immigration issues.

Officials had coined this operation “Operation Criminal Return, but ICE Deputy Director Madison Sheahan had another nickname for it.

“Operation Dirtbag, to go after people who have attacked children in our communities. In just 10 days, we’ve been able to remove, in partnership with the State of Florida, over 230 of the worst of the worst heinous criminals from their streets,” said Sheahan. “Our job as law enforcement is to protect the most vulnerable.”

ICE officials said anyone who has entered this country illegally has broken a federal law and is subject to deportation.

