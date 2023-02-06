FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - It’s time for trail after a nursing home nightmare. Patients lost their lives in the wake of a hurricane, and prosecutors said that the people tasked with taking care of them are to blame.

On Monday, attorneys gave their opening statement in the trial of the facilities’ administrator Jorge Carballo.

He is facing nine counts of manslaughter.

Back in 2017 during Hurricane Irma, 12 people died at the Hollywood Hills nursing home.

Carballo was in charge when the hurricane hit and the power went out.

Three days later, problems began when victims ranging from ages 57 to 99 started to overheat. Some patients had reported body temperatures of 108 degrees.

Irma knocked out a transformer that powered the cooling system at the 150 bed facility.

Carballo claimed that they purchased extra food, water and seven days worth of fuel for their generator.

His attorneys argued that Florida Power and Light never returned calls nor did former Governor Rick Scott when they pleaded for help.

Employees used portable air conditioners to keep patients cool. However, they were installed improperly, and pumped hot air to the facilities’ second floor where 11 of the 12 victims lived.

According to prosecutors, the hospital was right across the street, and Carballo acted with gross and culpable negligence.

“You’re going to see Mr. Carballo abandoning the ship just as the iceberg was about to hit, and because of that, nine vulnerable, elderly, disabled humans, who were, frankly, unfortunately assigned to the second floor at the Hollywood Hills facility, died,” said Chris Killoran, a prosecutor.

“I cannot say that I would have done anything differently if I had been the person making decisions at the Hollywood Hills as to whether to shelter in place and await the restoration of power to the air conditioning or to transfer and evacuate,” said James Cobb, a defense attorney. “But I believe firmly, that Hollywood Hills staff acted correctly in responding to the situation created by a natural disaster.”

Shortly after the incident, the facility was closed.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.