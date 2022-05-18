FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - It’s time for the trial of a former Broward Sheriff’s Office deputy who was caught on camera getting violent with an inmate as lawyers for both sides gave their opening statements.

The victim in this case, David O’Connell, also testified in court, Wednesday afternoon.

The incident took place back in January 2019 at Broward Health North in Pompano Beach when former deputy Jorge Sobrino was caught on camera punching O’Connell while he was handcuffed to a hospital bed.

Sobrino is being charged with misdemeanor battery, which could land Sobrino a year in jail if he is convicted.

State prosecutors argued that Sobrino went too far since O’Connell was handcuffed to the bed.

“You will see, on video, deputy Sobrino closes the door, they start arguing with one another, he [Sobrino] tells him sit down, he goes over to lift his legs down, he is sitting, but he lifts his legs on the bed, and he jabs him, he punches him one time to the left side of his face,” said prosecutor Christopher Killoran.

Sobrino’s defense attorney, Eric Schwartzreich, argued that he was legally able to use force on O’Connell.

“A police officer, and in this case, is allowed to punch a suspect or somebody in custody in the face,” said Schwartzreich. “They’re trained to do it, and whether you like or not, and use of force, it’s not pretty, but it’s lawful. A use of force, while not pretty, it’s legal.”

The trial is expected to end within a day or so.

