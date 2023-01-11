FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - South Florida rapper Flo Rida and a major drink company are in a deal dispute that has gone to court.

Opening statements went underway, Wednesday.

Tramar Dillard, better known as Flo Rida, was in court as his attorneys made their opening statements.

The Miami rapper is suing the now popular energy drink Celsius, and is accusing them of shortchanging him on an endorsement deal from 2014, including a subsequent renewal in 2016.

The deal included ads on social media and a spotlight in his music video My House, which has racked up millions of views since its debut.

According to the lawsuit, Dillard was supposed to rake in millions in stocks and royalties after the company reached certain sales goals.

Dillard alleges that those goals were reached, but he never received the bonuses he was promised.

Celsius argued that the rapper’s math was flawed.

Dillard is expected to take the stand later Wednesday afternoon.

The trial is expected to last until next week.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.