OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - A trial is underway for a soup kitchen in Oakland Park that has been battling the city for nearly a decade.

The civil lawsuit centers on Father Bob, a priest who operates a soup kitchen out of All Saints Catholic Mission Soup Kitchen in the 10900 block of West Oakland Park Boulevard to feed the homeless.

Back in 2014, the City of Oakland Park began issued daily fines to the soup kitchen, claiming it was operating illegally.

Bob has told 7News in previous interviews that he has no intention of stopping his mission to feed the hungry.

