POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A shooting victim was sent to the hospital after coming under fire at an apartment complex and a business was damaged by a barrage of bullets.

Deputies were outside of an apartment complex on East Atlantic Boulevard, near Northeast Fifth Avenue around 6:30 a.m., Tuesday.

One person was found shot at the apartment complex and rushed to the hospital.

Some neighbors reported that they had heard a gunshot.

According to Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies, they received a call at around 1 a.m. at Envy Apartments, which was taped up for several hours as crime scene investigators gathered evidence.

7Skyforce hovered over the scene where deputies were seen going in and out of the apartment building.

At a beauty supply shop, cleanup was underway after a bullet flew through its front window overnight.

“This is where the bullet hit, and I believe the police got the casing,” said Steve Cooper, owner of Trustar Salon Services.

Cooper told 7News that the bullets came from across the street where deputies spent the overnight hours and morning investigating.

He is relieved nobody else was hurt.

“We felt blessed that it happened at 12:30 at night, and nobody got hurt here,” he said.

What exactly led up to this shooting is still under investigation.

