PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - A Fort Lauderdale man hit the jackpot when he won over $4 million from a $10 scratch-off game.

Harrison Porter, 46, claimed a prize from the $250,000 A YEAR FOR LIFE Scratch-Off game at Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee, the Florida Lottery announced in a news release on Friday. Porter chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $4,070,000.00.

Quiet and reserved, Porter, still absorbing the news, revealed that his winning ticket came at a crucial time, coinciding with personal challenges.

“One of the first things I’m going to do is get a place to live,” said Porter.

The winning ticket was purchased at Publix, located at 18341 Pine Boulevard in Pembroke Pines. The store will receive a $8,000 bonus commission for selling the winning Scratch-Off ticket.

The $10 Scratch-Off game, $250,000 A YEAR FOR LIFE, boasts over 7 million winning tickets and $176.4 million in cash prizes, featuring four top prizes of $250,000 a year for life. The overall odds are 1-in-3.33.

Scratch-Off games contribute significantly to the Lottery’s portfolio, comprising around 72 percent of ticket sales in fiscal year 2022-2023. Since inception, Scratch-Off games have generated over $18.09 billion for the Educational Enhancement Trust Fund (EETF).

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox