PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - A Fort Lauderdale man hit the jackpot when he won over $4 million from a $10 scratch-off game.

Harrison Porter, 46, claimed a prize from the $250,000 A YEAR FOR LIFE Scratch-Off game at Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee, the Florida Lottery announced in a news release on Friday. Porter chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $4,070,000.00.

Quiet and reserved, Porter, still absorbing the news, revealed that his winning ticket came at a crucial time, coinciding with personal challenges.

“One of the first things I’m going to do is get a place to live,” said Porter.

The winning ticket was purchased at Publix, located at 18341 Pine Boulevard in Pembroke Pines. The store will receive a $8,000 bonus commission for selling the winning Scratch-Off ticket.

The $10 Scratch-Off game, $250,000 A YEAR FOR LIFE, boasts over 7 million winning tickets and $176.4 million in cash prizes, featuring four top prizes of $250,000 a year for life. The overall odds are 1-in-3.33.

Scratch-Off games contribute significantly to the Lottery’s portfolio, comprising around 72 percent of ticket sales in fiscal year 2022-2023. Since inception, Scratch-Off games have generated over $18.09 billion for the Educational Enhancement Trust Fund (EETF).

