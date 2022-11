OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - One person was struck and killed by a Tri-Rail train.

7Skyforce hovered over the scene along Northwest Ninth Avenue just after 5 a.m., Tuesday.

Investigators were seen combing the area for clues as the train and traffic around the area were stopped.

The identity of the victim has not been released.

