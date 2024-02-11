FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A woman was killed and three other people were injured in what authorities described as a chain-reaction crash along Interstate 95 in Fort Lauderdale that involved six vehicles and shut down the highway for hours.

Florida Highway Patrol and Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the wreck near State Road 84, at around 4 a.m., Sunday.

According to investigators, a red Kia Forte was headed south, north of Marina Mile Boulevard, when the driver lost control and collided with a concrete median wall.

Moments later, troopers said, a black Mercedes-Benz SUV struck the red Kia.

Authorities said a 23-year-old woman who was behind the wheel of a black Kia Forte exited her vehicle to assist the victims when a black Lexus sedan and a silver Cadillac ATS, causing the ATS to strike the woman.

Moments after that, investigators said, the driver of a black Ford Explorer struck the red Kia, which was still blocking the highway, then hit a concrete barrier and collided with the front of the ATS.

The woman who was struck by the ATS was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials said the ages of those involved in the devastating drive range in age from from 41 to 7 years old.

The driver of the ATS suffered critical injuries and two passengers were also injured.

The crash forced all southbound lanes to shut down. Traffic had to be diverted to Interstate 595 for hours.

The family of the deceased victim was notified, as authorities continue to investigate.

