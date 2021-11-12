OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - Deputies have arrested a student after, school officials said, he brought a loaded gun to Northeast High School in Oakland Park, triggering a lockdown.

A concerned parent held back tears just before she went inside the school to make sure her children were OK, Friday afternoon.

“Nerve-racking, but I want to check on my children,” she said.

The school went into code red after, officials said, the firearm was found inside the student’s backpack.

“They were doing the protocol of staying in the closet and lights off,” said the mother who spoke with 7News.

Students said that’s how most of their day was spent.

“We were in code red for about two and a half hours, and then code yellow for another half an hour,” said a student.

School officials said two students were spotted hopping a fence. Both were apprehended, and the gun was located inside one of the students’ backpacks.

7News cameras captured a Broward Sheriff’s Office deputy carrying a large black backpack while the school was still locked down.

Several hours later, the lockdown was lifted, and the students were dismissed.

Another parent, Peter Cruz, was barely fazed by the day’s events.

“You know, honestly, it doesn’t shock me anymore. These things, it’s sad to say, they happen so often, and you hear about it all the time,” he said. “I guess it’s just the world we live in.”

It remains unlcear what charges the student found with the gun will face.

