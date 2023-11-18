HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Residents in southern Broward County who were affected by a 48-inch pipe burst at a water treatment plant in Hollywood may resume using water as they normally do, city officials said.

In a release issued Saturday afternoon, officials with the city of Hollywood said crews have been able to clean and decontaminate several areas that were impacted by Friday’s pipe failure at the facility, located at 1621 N 14th Ave.

In addition to Hollywood, other municipalities that were affected include Dania Beach, Hallandale Beach, Miramar and Pembroke Pines.

The areas that that have been decontaminated are as follows:

Harding Street between 14th Avenue and 15th Court

Scott Street between 14th Avenue and 15th Court

16th Avenue between Taft and Harding streets

14th Avenue between Taft and Harding streets

Liberty Street between 14th Terrace and 14th Avenue

14th Terrace between Liberty and Scott streets

Coolidge and Arthur streets

An alleyway west of 16th Avenue between Taft and Harding streets

Cleanup efforts are ongoing and will continue throughout the weekend.

As a precaution, officials advise residents to refrain from swimming, fishing or using the waters in the immediate area of the wastewater treatment plant, including West Lake, the Eco Golf Course, surrounding canal and the Intracoastal Waterway until further notice.

