NORTH LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man was reported missing from North Lauderdale, and authorities are asking for the public’s help in finding him.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, 56-year-old Jeffrey Lawson was last seen near First Street and Colley Way, at around 10 p.m. on Thursday.

Lawson stands 6 feet, 2 inches tall and two inches, weighs around 175 pounds, has brown eyes and is bald.

He was last seen wearing a gray shirt, green or black shorts and sneakers.

Detectives said he suffers from dementia and may need help.

Officials urge anyone with information on Lawson’s whereabouts to call BSO at 954-764-HELP.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.