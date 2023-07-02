HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - First responders arrived at the scene of an early morning fire at a Hollywood apartment building.

Hollywood Fire Rescue units were dispatched to the apartment at 2310 Pierce Street on Sunday around 5:40 a.m.

Smoke was coming out from the unit on the second floor. The fire has since been put out.

Those who live in the charred unit were not inside at the time.

The cause of what sparked the fire is currently under investigation.

