Officials remove sea mine that washed ashore in Lauderdale-by-the-Sea

LAUDERDALE-BY-THE-SEA, FLA. (WSVN) - A beach day on Easter Sunday was cut short for families visiting Lauderdale-by-the-Sea after a possible military explosive training device washed ashore.

The large device, with the word “inert” written across it, was discovered by a Broward Sheriff’s Office deputy Sunday morning.

“You know, we’re on vacation, and we look, and there’s a bomb sitting on the beach,” said a beachgoer.

The deputy blocked off a section of the beach to inspect it.

BSO deputies, the bomb squad, and members of the U.S. Air Force were called to the scene.

Vacationers watched in disbelief as authorities started their inspection.

Officials determined the device was a sea mine and safely removed it from the shore.

Bystanders tried to guess what it could be.

“I wouldn’t have guessed it was a mine unless they had told us,” said beachgoer Lisa Kanivetsky. “I would have thought something from World War II.”

This isn’t the first time a strange device appeared on Florida sand. Just last month, a downed U.S. military target drone was found in Boynton Beach.

Back in Lauderdale-by-the-Sea, the BSO Bomb Squad and Air Force personnel eventually cleared the area and deemed the beach safe.

How the sea mine washed up on the shore is currently under investigation.

The area of the beach that was closed off reopened shortly after.

