LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - Law enforcement officials are providing more details on an officer-involved shooting in Lauderhill.

The shooting occurred in the Calypso Cay Apartment Complex in the area of Northwest 21 Street, late Wednesday afternoon.

According to officials, Broward Sheriff’s Office were conducting a joint law enforcement investigation with Lauderhill Police when two armed men approached them and pointed guns at them.

The BSO deputy pulled out his weapon and identified himself as a law enforcement officer and told the men to drop their weapons.

Neither of the subjects complied, and then they fired at the deputy and officer. Both law enforcement officers returned fire, hitting one of the subjects.

The injured subject was identified as Tafari Elliot. The second subject’s identity remains unknown.

Both fled from police, but Elliot was ultimately caught and taken to the hospital.

The second subject remains on the loose.

Officials said no law enforcement officer was hurt.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.