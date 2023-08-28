MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - The search for a shooter is on after a teen is targeted in a drive-by. A hefty reward is being offered for information.

Police said 17-year-old Mendell Butler-Lebell was shot and killed in the attack.

The incident happened in July while he was in the parking lot of an apartment complex along 31st Street.

Two others were injured in the shooting.

Officers said the car involved was a silver four-door vehicle with dark-tinted windows.

An up to $102,000 reward is being offered for any information that leads to an arrest.

