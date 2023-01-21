PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - City officials said residents of a Pembroke Pines condominium complex in a concerning state of disrepair will not need to evacuate, but they are prohibited from using the balconies.

Residents of the crumbling Heron Pond condos, located off Southwest First Street and 84th Avenue, reacted on Saturday to the latest development. While they’re relieved that they won’t have to leave, they said they still feel left out in the dark.

Two women who live in the building spoke with 7News on the condition of anonymity. They said they have yet to hear from the building’s management.

“It’s now been Thursday; today is Saturday. I’ve heard nothing,” said a woman.

“We don’t know what’s going to happen, so we’re just waiting ,” said the other resident.

City officials on Thursday night posted notices deeming more than 300 units unsafe pending a engineering report.

But on Saturday afternoon, city officials issued a statement providing an update on the situation.

It read in part, “Based on the report’s findings, the residents are allowed to remain in their condos and will not need to evacuate. However, the balconies have been deemed structurally compromised … use of these balconies is prohibited.”

A 7News crew showed residents an email with the statement from the city. They said this is the first time they’re learning that they can stay.

Residents who spoke to 7News aired their frustrations about the state of the building.

“It has not been addressed for almost three years,” said one of the women who spoke with 7News.

“This is unsafe. Our kids here, my kids like to sit on the balcony, get some fresh air,” said a male resident, “and imagine if something happened on our balcony, and it fell through to the bottom floor.”

“The rent continues to go up, and repairs don’t ever get made,” said another woman who lives in the building.

“You can’t control a hurricane, but you can control negligence,” said another resident.

7News cameras captured apparent negligence throughout the structure.

When asked if they are worried, one of the women who offered the initial reactions replied, “Absolutely.”

The other woman said, “Yeah. I’m scared. I have two kids, so of course I’m scared.”

The worry and the disrepair have many wondering what their next move will be.

“If I break my lease, what are my ramifications legally?” said one of the women.

Another woman said she will not wait around.

“I’m out of here, I gotta go,” she said.

In the statement, city officials said that a contract has been signed to fix the balconies, adding they will keep an eye on the community to make sure all residents are safe.

