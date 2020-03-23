Officials launch pre-screening hotline to expedite drive-thru COVID-19 testing at CB Smith Park

PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - A new hotline was set up to get those who qualify for COVID-19 testing pre-registered before they head out to CB Smith Park.

Memorial Healthcare System said the hotline was put in place to reduce wait time at the testing site in Pembroke Pines.

7News drove video captured a long line wrapped around the park on Sunday.

The line for COVID-19 testing at CB Smith Park at 2 PM. pic.twitter.com/gao94987MO — Joel Franco (@OfficialJoelF) March 22, 2020

Those who meet the criteria below are encouraged to call 954-276-4680.

First responders: police, fire rescue and hospital workers who are symptomatic.

Individuals who are 65 years or older with chronic conditions and symptomatic.

Individuals who are symptomatic, have traveled internationally by cruise or air or from an affected geographical area.

Individuals who are immune compromised and symptomatic.

The hotline will be operating on Monday, March 23 from 1 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Daily hours will change starting Tuesday from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., seven days a week.

Patients who pre-register will be given a confirmation number, and a packet will be waiting for them at the park.

Officials said those who plan to get tested must bring their ID to match the information on the packet.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.