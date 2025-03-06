FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue has issued a smoke advisory after a haze was seen blanketing over much of the Broward region.

The source is believed to be from a fire miles away, in Palm Beach County, near Lake Okeechobee.

Strong winds from the northwest carried the smoke towards the Fort Lauderdale area.

7Skyforce hovered over Eastern Broward, where the dark skyline was prominent at around 10:30 a.m., Thursday.

FLFR told 7News they received calls from locals saying they smelled fire.

Although much of the haze has lifted, officials urge residents with respiratory issues to stay indoors until the smoke has cleared.

“So, we started getting calls this morning at about 10:30 a.m. about a large amount of smoke across our city, and we quickly realized that it’s due to a fire in the Palm Beach County area, near Lake Okeechobee,” Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue spokesperson Frank Guzman told 7News. “There’s no hazard this time for people who are perfectly healthy; however, if you have a particularly sensitive respiratory system, you should limit your time outdoors until the haze clears.”

The haze may persist throughout the day.

At this time, there are no hazards, and the fire poses no threat to locals.

