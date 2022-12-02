POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Flames caused massive damage to a building in Pompano Beach.

On Friday morning, near Southeast 10th Avenue and Southeast First Street, a fire ignited in the area.

Several firefighters responded to a triplex that destroyed several of the units.

According to some neighbors, three living spaces were damaged as a result of the blaze.

A woman in her 70s said she was awakened by the fire around 6:30 a.m. and has been living in the neighborhood for the past 15 years.

She did not want to be on camera.

It remains unclear how this incident started.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office has indicated that there is nothing criminal in connection to this fire.

The State Fire Marshall will conduct their usual investigation.

