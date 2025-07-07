POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The Florida Highway Patrol has shut down the northbound lanes near State Road 91 after a fatal accident involving multiple vehicles.

7Droneforce hovered over the scene right before the Pompano Service Plaza, where glass and debris were seen scattered across the road as troopers investigated.

Fire Rescue crews were also on the scene, having extracted one of the bodies out of a vehicle.

Troopers have also shut down the on-ramp on the Turnpike between Commercial Boulevard and Pompano Beach pending their investigation.

Motorists attempting to move in this area are advised to seek alternative routes, such as U.S. 441.

No word on the cause of the crash or how long the lanes are expected to be closed.

