FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Fire Rescue crews are investigating a chemical spill over an intersection in Fort Lauderdale.

According to authorities, a truck spilled an unknown chemical over Marina Mile 24th near State Road 84 and Southwest 4th Avenue.

The chemical is unknown; however, it is extremely slippery, causing officials to block off the intersection in the eastbound and westbound directions to motorists.

7Skyforce hovered over the scene where officials were using Speedy Dry to help clear the area.

Motorists attempting to travel to the beach or the airport are advised to seek alternative routes.

