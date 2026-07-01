FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - As families across South Florida prepare to celebrate Independence Day on Saturday, officials in Broward delivered a stark reminder of what could happen if fireworks are mishandled.

While the celebratory booms and flashes of fireworks are a staple of Fourth of July traditions, Fort Lauderdale Public Safety officials say the popular explosives can have devastating consequences.

Officials representing Fort Lauderdale Police, Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue and Broward Health Medical Center came together on Tuesday at Fire Station 53 for a demonstration using fruits and a mannequin hand to show the powerful and unpredictable nature of fireworks.

“While fireworks are tradition for most families, it’s important to remember they are explosives. Nationally, nearly 15,000 people were injured by fireworks last year, many sustaining burns to the hand, face and eyes,” said FLFR Battalion Chief Christopher Davis-Partridge.

FLPD’s Bomb Squad set off several controlled explosions to illustrate the high potential for injury, with some standard consumer fireworks packing enough force to blow apart entire watermelons. The mannequin hand was also demolished in a separate detonation.

Officials say those looking to enjoy fireworks safely should plan to attend professional shows.

“The safest way to enjoy fireworks is to attend a professional display, such as the city’s Fourth of July Spectacular on Fort Lauderdale Beach,” said Davis-Partridge.

Doctors say emergency rooms often see a spike in injuries caused by mishandled fireworks around this time of year. The most common injuries include burns, eye injuries, and even amputations.

Another common Fourth of July experience is waving sparklers around, especially for younger children. Officials say despite their seemingly harmless appearance, they can still pose a serious threat if not handled with caution.

To drive that point home, firefighters held sparklers up to raw chicken pieces to show how quickly they could burn through human skin.

“It’s got the tissue, and it’s got the other components that are similar to what your skin has. So if you look at the end here, look at all the damage that was done to the top layer of the skin of the chicken,” said Davis-Partridge.

Much like they do for New Year’s festivities, officials are also warning against any celebratory gunfire, reminding residents that any bullet fired into the air will eventually have to come back down — sometimes with deadly consequences.

Broward Health officials say nearly half of all firework injuries involve people 24 years of age and younger.

Authorities also urge parents to keep a close eye on their children and keep them a safe distance away from fireworks and grills during the holiday.

For a list of Fourth of July activities happening across Miami-Dade and Broward, find out more here.

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