OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - Fire rescue responded to a fatal vehicle accident overnight along the northbound lanes of Interstate 95.

The crash occurred on the exit ramp at Oakland Park Boulevard early Sunday morning.

Authorities are still investigating what exactly happened but officials have confirmed that the driver did not survive.

7News is working to gather more information.

