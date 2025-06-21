FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews took a woman to the hospital following a bad bite off Fort Lauderdale Beach.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue units responded to the 700 block of North Fort Lauderdale Beach Boulevard, just after 10:50 a.m. on Saturday.

Officials believe a barracuda chomped down on the victim’s leg.

7News cameras captured paramedics wheeling the patient into Broward Health Medical Center for treatment of a minor injury.

