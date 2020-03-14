Officials: 6 test positive for COVID-19 after NSU study abroad trip to Ireland

DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - Officials with Nova Southeastern University have confirmed that six students who traveled to Ireland as part of a study abroad program have tested positive for the new coronavirus.

In a statement issued Saturday, NSU officials said the six patients had made the trip prior to travel restrictions to Europe went into effect. A travel ban to Ireland and the United Kingdom went into effect in Saturday.

Officials stressed there are no other confirmed COVID-19 cases from NSU students, faculty or staff as of Saturday.

NSU’s health care experts have interviewed the patients under the guidelines established by the Broward County Health Department, as well as others believed to have come into close contact with them. They have been advised to self-isolate.

Officials said they continue to carry out enhanced cleaning measure at all of the university’s residence halls and public spaces.

