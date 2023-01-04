DANIA BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The migrant crisis in the Florida Keys is showing no signs of slowing down. Monroe County officials confirmed four more landings, Wednesday.

Now, two senators from the Sunshine State are demanding action from the federal government.

The numbers are unprecedented as more migrants arrived in Islamorada, Wednesday.

“Talk is cheap. We rather see action, and the reality is there is a crisis here,” said Monroe County Sheriff Rick Ramsay.

It is a crisis, according to Ramsay, as migrant landings have risen 400% in the Keys since October.

“And we’re seeing not a lot of federal response, so the migrants are having to wait six hours, eight hours, maybe a day on the side of the road, so it’s putting a lot of task on our resources to come out and try to check on their wellbeing, medical, provide food and water, some basic necessities,” Ramsay said.

Four landings happened early Wednesday in the span of about an hour.

On Tuesday, federal agents were seen leaving Key Largo after spending the day processing more than 90 migrants who had made it to shore.

The federal government also had to shut down the Dry Tortugas National Park for the time after roughly 300 Cubans landed there over the weekend.

“And we see with Title 42 coming to an end, this is only going to get worse. What is your plan?” Ramsay said. “We could never get a response back what a plan is.”

Ramsay also added that the migrants tend to wait hours or half a day for Border Patrol to arrive and process them. He also said staffing is not enough to deal with this crisis.

