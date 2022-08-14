NORTH LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Three lightning strikes sparked a fire at a townhouse in North Lauderdale, causing extensive roof damage, city officials said.

North Lauderdale and Tamarac Fire Rescue units have responded to the scene of the blaze at the two-story building, Sunday afternoon.

7News has learned three bolts of lightning hit the townhouse at around 2:45 p.m., causing the roof to cave in.

“Lightning strikes started the fire. According to the some of the deputies, there were three lightning strikes that hit the house almost at the same time,” said North Lauderdale City Manager Mike Sargis.

“I feel like my entire life has been destroyed right now,” said homeowner Donna McCully.

Investigators said there were two dogs and two cats inside the residence at the time. The homeowners were not home.

“When fire rescue arrived, they noticed that there was fire on the roof,” said Sargis.

Cellphone video captured crews putting out the flames, as thick smoke billowed from the structure.

At around 5 p.m., 7News cameras captured three large holes in roof of the building.

All of the pets were able to be taken out of the home safely, but the homeowners said their 12-year-old cat is not doing well due to smoke inhalation.

“My animals are alive, and I’m thankful for that, but I have nowhere to stay. I have to take them to the vet,” said McCully. “I have no clothes. I don’t have my credit cards ’cause they’re all in the house. I don;t know what I’m going to do right now.”

McCully’s sister has created a GoFundMe page to help the family. If you would like to make a donation, click here.

