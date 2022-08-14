NORTH LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Three lightning strikes sparked a fire at a townhouse building in North Lauderdale, causing extensive roof damage and leaving at least eight people displaced, city officials said.

North Lauderdale and Tamarac Fire Rescue units have responded to the scene of the blaze at the two-story building, Sunday afternoon.

7News has learned three bolts of lightning hit the townhouse at around 2:45 p.m., causing the roof to cave in.

“Lightning strikes started the fire. According to the some of the deputies, there were three lightning strikes that hit the house almost at the same time,” said North Lauderdale City Manager Mike Sargis.

Homeowner Donna McCully said her life has been turned upside down.

“I feel like my entire life has been destroyed right now,” she said.

Investigators said there were two dogs and two cats inside the unit that sustained most of the damage. The homeowners were not home at the time.

“When fire rescue arrived, they noticed that there was fire on the roof,” said Sargis.

Cellphone video provided to 7News captured crews putting out the flames, as thick smoke billowed from the structure.

At around 5 p.m., 7News cameras captured three large holes in roof of the building.

Officials said one townhouse unit was completely destroyed and other units sustained severe damage as well.

All of the pets were able to be taken out of the home safely, but the homeowners said their 12-year-old cat is not doing well due to smoke inhalation.

“My animals are alive, and I’m thankful for that, but I have nowhere to stay. I have to take them to the vet,” said McCully. “I have no clothes. I don’t have my credit cards ’cause they’re all in the house. I don’t know what I’m going to do right now.”

McCully’s sister has created a GoFundMe page to help the family. If you would like to make a donation, click here.

Another resident who was impacted also created a GoFundMe page for herself and her roommate. If you would like to make a donation, click here.

