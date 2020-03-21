Officials: 1 at Walter C. Young Middle School tests positive for COVID-19

PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - The Florida Department of Health has confirmed one person at Walter C. Young Middle School in Pembroke Pines has tested positive for COVID-19, district officials said.

According to Broward County Public Schools, the school district learned on Saturday morning that this individual tested positive .

Officials said the person was last present at the school on March 12, but did not specify whether they’re a faculty member, student or staff.

It also remains unclear whether this person has developed symptoms and whether they’ve self-quarantined.

Anyone with questions and concerns about the coronavirus can call the Florida Department of Health’s 24-hour hotline at 1-866-779-6121.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.