Official: 7th Atria Willow Wood resident dies of COVID-19

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A seventh resident of a senior assisted living facility in Fort Lauderdale has died due to complications from COVID-19, a spokesperson said.

Mike Gentry, Senior Vice President of Care at Atria Willow Wood, confirmed on Saturday night that a seventh patient passed away after testing positive for the coronavirus.

To date, 20 residents in total have tested positive for COVID-19, 15 have tested negative, and four others have test results pending, Gentry said.

Of the 10 staff members who have been tested, Gentry said, one has tested positive for the virus. That employee is currently self-isolating away from the community.

Gentry’s statement reads in part, “We remain in close communication with our residents and families and continue to provide our support as we navigate this unprecedented situation together.”

We’ve also had ten staff members tested. Nine have tested negative and one tested positive. The employee who tested positive is currently self-isolating and away from the community.

Anyone with questions and concerns about the coronavirus can call the Florida Department of Health’s 24-hour hotline at 1-866-779-6121.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.