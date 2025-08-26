PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - Pembroke Pines officers raced to rescue a distressed pup which had been treading water for sometime.

The exhausted dog was spotted struggling in a waterway near Northwest 89th Avenue and Seventh Court.

Officers took off their gear and used a resident’s kayak to direct the dog back to dry land.

Once close enough, they leashed it and secured the tired pup.

Officials said he’s a Pitbull-Boxer mix with no microchip or tag.

If this is your dog, he’s now being treated for a leg injury at Broward Animal Care and Control. You may contact them at 954-359-1313.

