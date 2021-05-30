HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Hollywood Police officers came to the aid of more than four dozen sea turtles that hatched during daytime hours.

Officials said around 50 turtles hatched on Hollywood Beach, Sunday afternoon.

However, sea turtles are supposed to hatch at night and use moonlight reflecting off the ocean to make it to the water.

Fortunately, officers helped scoop them up, and officials with the Broward County Sea Turtle Conservation Program kept them safe until sundown, when they were released.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.