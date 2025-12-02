FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Hollywood Police officers took the stand in a Broward courtroom on Tuesday as the death penalty phase gets underway for the man who killed a police officer.

During Tuesday’s opening statements and subsequent testimony, officers who responded to the scene testified about the tragic shooting that killed their colleague, Officer Yandy Churino.

“His death didn’t just take a friend away from me, it took away a future. He deserved to live.” said Officer Henry Martinez on the stand.

The testimony was part of the trial where a jury will decide if Jason Banegas, who was 18 at the time of the 2021 fatal shooting and has pled guilty to the charges, will face life imprisonment or the death penalty.

According to officials, Banegas shot and killed Churino in an armed struggle, after Churino responded to reports of someone checking car handles for unlocked cars.

Officers raced to the scene to assist and saw their colleague shot. One of them sharing his emotional testimony in the courtroom.

“He was pointing at his face.” said Detective Manuel Rodriguez-Blevins.

“What could you see?” said a prosecutor.

“I could tell that he’d been shot.” said Rodriguez-Blevins.

Churino was rushed to the hospital, but did not survive. In court, surveillance video was shown of the drive to the hospital.

“How did you know Officer Churino was still alive on the drive to the hospital?” asked the prosecutor.

“He was squeezing my finger.” said Martinez.

In a tearful testimony, Martinez mourned the loss of his close friend and said he was one of a kind.

“I am grateful I had the privilege of knowing one of the best human beings God has created. A man who loved his family, loved his job, and lived every day fully.” said Martinez.

Court adjourned on Tuesday afternoon and is expected to resume on Wednesday morning.

Only eight of 12 jurors are needed to sentence the death penalty.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.