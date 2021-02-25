Officer who shot woman with rubber bullet during Fort Lauderdale protest exonerated

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A Fort Lauderdale Police detective who was under scrutiny after he shot a woman in the eye with a rubber bullet during a 2020 protest has been exonerated following an internal affairs investigation.

Speaking with reporters on Thursday, FLPD Interim Chief Patrick Lynn discussed investigators’ findings.

“We have worked together all the facts of this case for a clear understanding of what occurred,” he said.

Cellphone video captured the tense moments demonstrators clashed with officers in downtown Fort Lauderdale on May 31 during a march in protest of George Floyd’s death at the hands of Minneapolis Police officers earlier in the year.

One of the protesters, LaToya Ratlieff, was hit in the eye by an officer’s rubber bullet, breaking her socket and requiring months of treatment.

Ratlieff talked about her recovery in a Feb. 11 interview.

“I still have some vision issues, specifically some of my upper vision. I still have trouble driving at night,” she said.

Lynn had a message for Ratlieff.

“To Ms. Ratlieff, on behalf of the men and women of the Fort Lauderdale Police Department, I want to express my sincerest apology,” he said.

Lynn said the investigation of the incident focused on FLPD detective Eliezer Ramos, who fired the rubber bullet.

“The review involved taking 30 sworn statements, reviewing hundreds of hours of body-worn camera footage, several walk-throughs of the incident’s location and soliciting the contracted services of an independent use-of-force expert,” he said.

Investigators concluded Ramos did not violate department policy and did not intend to hit Ratlieff.

“We have made every effort to learn from this incident,” said Lynn.

Thursday afternoon, an attorney for Ratlieff described the internal affairs investigation as “a sham” and “incomplete,” adding that his client is considering filing a lawsuit.

