FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The trial for a former school resource officer accused of failing to protect students during the 2018 shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas entered its second week.

During the shooting, Scot Peterson took cover outside the building where shots were being fired and remained in place for more than 40 minutes.

Seventeen people were killed in the shooting.

Peterson maintains he was unsure where the gunfire was coming from.

On Monday, attorneys for the former deputy explained to jurors that their client wasn’t the only officer that was on the scene during the deadly day who did not know where the gunfire came from.

An officer testified that it is impossible to truly prepare for such an event.

“We are human beings, so we’re gonna have those feelings, said Coral Springs Police Officer Tim Burton. “Training helps out tremendously, but like I said, we are human and sometimes our human emotions take over.”

The trial is expected to continue for several weeks.

Prosecutors charged Peterson with seven counts of felony child neglect. He faces a total of 11 charges and, if convicted, Peterson faces prison time.

