PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - A Pembroke Pines officer, involved in the case of a suspected drunk driver that crashed into two cars, has been suspended and ordered to take a 40-hour driving under the influence course, following an investigation into his actions.

The case stems from a traffic stop on June 11 on Pines Boulevard when an SUV rear-ended two cars. One of the cars was an unmarked vehicle belonging to an off-duty City of Miami officer.

“I’m the one that stopped him. I’m off duty. He’s going to be DUI,” said the officer in body camera video.

Body camera video showed the driver appearing to stumble, had trouble following directions and even made a nasty hand gesture to the officer.

As the hours passed, even though the off-duty officer said he was waiting for the DUI unit to arrive, they never came.

According to the incident report, written by Pembroke Pines officer Zarick Jackson, the DUI investigation was not done because of a language barrier.

“A DUI investigation was not conducted by me due to the driver of vehicle 1 only speaking Spanish and me only speaking English,” the report read.

Jackson also said that he did suspect alcohol use.

7News has learned that an internal affairs investigation into how the crash is handled is complete. Jackson has been given a 20-hour suspension and will take a 40-hour DUI training course.

The suspect’s case is closed after he had his crashed car towed away and paid over $300 in fines and fees.

