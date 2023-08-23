PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - An officer fired their weapon at a dog after they were bitten.

The incident happened in the area of 21610 NW 3rd Place, Wednesday morning.

According to police, the officer was serving an injunction at the residence when a dog in the area became aggressive and bit the officer.

The dog was shot and killed by the officer.

Fire rescue arrived at the scene to treat the officer.

