PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - Notebooks, pens, you name it. An Office Depot location in Pembroke Pines let a group of teachers fro ma local school shop till they dropped, just in time for the start of the new school year.

Clearly, it’s not just students that need back-to-school shopping. A lot of the time, teachers are helping supplement supplies. To help these educators, a surprise partnership is giving South Florida teachers a lot to celebrate.

7News captured teachers from Pines Collegiate Academy 6-12 at the retail office supply store, located at 11340 Pines Blvd., Monday morning.

“I’ve got actual Sharpies, highlighters, [my students] love mechanical pencils,” said eighth grade math teacher Jasmine McCoy.

McCoy was one of several teachers who took part of the shopping spree, which Office Depot hosted in partnership with the Broward Education Foundation to help fund a successful start to the new school year. Each put forth $10,000, a total of $20,000 for school supplies.

“This is one of the most important times of the year for Office Depot. It’s when we get to celebrate our mission of supporting education across the country,” said Office Depot President Kevin Moffitt.

It’s a mission that aids educators who are already putting their heart, soul and many times wallets into their profession.

The teachers were given an exclusive in-store shopping event to make sure they have all the essentials.

“They spend so much money out of pocket every year. We provide school supplies for children that don’t have them, and teachers fund a lot of that out of pocket, so this is a huge help.” said Shawn Aycock, the principal at Pines Collegiate Academy 6-12.

McCoy certainly understands numbers.

“Food, anything energy-wise, chips, that motivates them way more,” she said.

McCoy also knows how to keep her students engaged during class.

“I’ve gotten pencils, I’ve gotten paper clips, candy, because candy definitely motivates these kids,” she said.

So she’s grateful to get the support she needs to invest in the future.

“We do put a lot of, not only effort, but money into our students to make sure we get them to the next level,” she said, “This is an amazing event.”

“Thank you to Broward Education Foundation and Office Depot for making my teachers feel so special,” said Aycock.

There will be a series of surprise exclusive shopping events just like this one at 10 schools nationwide.

Students in Broward County are set to return to class on Monday.

