TAMARAC, FLA. (WSVN) - An off-duty Lauderhill police officer shot and killed two dogs during an apparent attack at a Tamarac hotel, the Broward Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies responded on Monday around noon to a report of a shooting at the Extended Stay America at 3873 West Commercial Blvd.

Upon the deputies’ arrival, the two dogs were found dead.

Investigators said the officer, whose name has not been released, fired his weapon after two dogs attacked two of his other pets.

No further details have been released.

