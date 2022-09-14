PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - A Broward Sheriff’s Office deputy was arrested for allegedly speeding and driving under the influence following a car crash back in May.

According to BSO, Deputy Carlos Hernandez was driving his unmarked vehicle around 5:45 a.m., on May 15, along the 13600 block of Pines Boulevard in Pembroke Pines.

Hernandez, who was off-duty at the time, was driving at 77 miles per hour on a road with a posted speed limit of 45 miles per hour.

During his drive, Hernandez struck the rear of a vehicle, causing it to leave the roadway, strike a tree and roll onto its roof.

The victim was transported to Memorial Regional Hospital as a result.

Hours after the crash occurred, detectives noticed the smell of alcohol on Hernandez’s breath and that his speech was slow and slurred. Hernandez was eventually suspended with pay.

As a result of a months-long investigation, detectives determined that Hernandez operated the vehicle “in a reckless manner, displaying a willful or wanton disregard for the safety and/or property of others.”

Hernandez was subsequently arrested on Tuesday, and his status was changed to suspended without pay.

“It is never OK to drive under the influence or in a reckless manner that puts lives at risk,” said Broward Sheriff Gregory Tony in a statement. “Too many lives and too many families have been destroyed by such actions. We will make sure that those who break the law, including our own employees, are held to account when they commit crimes.”

Hernandez faces several charges, including DUI with serious bodily injury to another, DUI with damage to property or person of another, reckless driving causing serious bodily injury and reckless driving causing damage to person or property.

