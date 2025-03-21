LAUDERDALE LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - A woman and a small child are safe following a watery wreck in Lauderdale Lakes.

Broward Sheriff’s Office and Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue units responded to reports of a vehicle submerged in a canal at North State Road 7 and West Oakland Park Boulevard, just before 6 p.m. on Thursday.

Officials said a sedan somehow ended up in a canal near the Walmart located at 3001 North State Road 7.

When deputies arrived at the scene, they determined that the vehicle was still occupied.

Investigators said a BSO deputy working off-duty at the Walmart dove in and got both victims out of the water.

The two victims were shaken up but not hurt. Authorities said the off-duty deputy suffered minor injures and was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The car was eventually hoisted out of the canal.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.