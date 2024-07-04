SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - The motorcycle rider who was killed in a crash in Sunrise was an off-duty Broward Sheriff’s Office deputy, officials with the Broward Deputy Sheriffs Association said.

Sunrise Police units responded to the scene of the incident on the intersection of North Pine Island Road and Springtree Lakes Drive, just after 12:20 p.m., Thursday.

According to investigators, the motorcyclist was heading southbound on North Pine Island Road when he collided with an SUV that was turning westbound onto Springtree Lakes Drive.

A passer-by said the victim flew off the motorcycle when he hit the SUV.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

Hours later, the Broward Deputy Sheriffs Association, IUPA Local 6020, issued a statement identifying the victim as 27-year-old BSO Deputy Anthony Zahorovsky.

The statement reads in part:

“Anthony’s loss is deeply felt by all of us. As a colleague, friend, and family member, he touched many lives. During this difficult time, we extend our heartfelt condolences, thoughts, prayers, and unwavering support to Anthony’s family. May they find strength in the memories of Anthony’s life and the positive impact he had on those around him.” The Broward Deputy Sheriffs Association, IUPA Local 6020

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.